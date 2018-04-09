Bond denied on Sumter man charged in ‘brutal’ attack, robbery

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A judge denied bond on a 23-year-old Mayesville man in connection with what deputies say was the brutal assault of a store clerk.

Chauncey Antonio Wright will remain behind bars after deputies say he robbed The Station convenience store just after 8 p.m. on Friday, April 6.

The clerk was severely beaten in the incident and remains in stable condition at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, deputies say.

The victim was able to identify Wright during a photo lineup and after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

Wright’s bond hearing was originally set for 2 p.m.

