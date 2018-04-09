Candlelight Vigil Held for Neighbor Who Died in Attack

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Midlands neighbors gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of a neighbor who died after being attacked near his home.

The Cobbs Hills Subdivision home owners association lit candles during the vigil, which took place just off Wesley Court.

Deputies say the man, whose name has not yet been released..was attacked while getting his morning paper March 23rd. He later died from his injuries.

Neighbors say they want their friend to be remembered.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the case.