Facebook CEO to Speak on the Hill

Washington, DC (WOLO)—- Facebook CEO Mark Zzuckerberg is in Washington where he’s expected to take the blame for mistakes that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

You can see Zuckerberg arriving to meet with Florida Democratic Senator Bill Nelson. Nelson is among those lawmakers that sat down with Zuckerberg ahead of two Congressional hearings this week.

Zuckerberg’s widely-anticipated testimony comes after Facebook revealed Cambridge Analytica may have stolen data on 87-million of its users.