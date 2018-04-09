Fans Invited to Naismith Trophy Presentation for A’ja Wilson





COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball is inviting fans to help celebrate the presentation of the Citizen Naismith Trophy to senior forward A’ja Wilson on Mon., April 9, at 6:15 p.m. on the plaza in front of Colonial Life Arena.

University President Harris Pastides, head coach Dawn Staley, Atlanta Tipoff Club executive director Eric Oberman and Wilson will all take the stage. It will be the final South Carolina appearance of the Gamecock standout and consensus national player of the year prior to next week’s WNBA Draft. Help us send her off in Gamecock style!

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the McGuire Club inside Colonial Life Arena.