Female victim shot following altercation on Pervical Road





RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say deputies were dispatched to Providence Hospital overnight on a shots fired call.

When deputies arrived they say a female was transported there after being shot in the lower body.

Investigators determined that a shooting incident occurred earlier in 300 block of Percival Road during an altercation between a group of men and women.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 8.

Deputies say the victim and a female friend were leaving the scene of the altercation when shots were fired at them from a vehicle.

Investigators say the individuals involved in the incident are not being cooperative.