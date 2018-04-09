Former Richland Co. Administrator Says Termination was not Valid





Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Former Richland Co. Administrator Gerald Seals says he learned of the vote to terminate his contract via news reports and “streaming. In a letter sent to members of the council Seals writes, ” According to several news sources, a majority of Council voted last Tuesday, April 3, 2018, to immediately terminate my contract with the County of Richland to serve as its County Administrator. I learned of this “action,” as you know, in the same manner as the general public, via streaming and the news. To date, I have NOT received the notification concerning said “action,” more specifically contemplation of said “action” as is required by my contract and State law. My contract with Richland County and State law are very specific regarding service as County Administrator and the termination protocol.

Please be advised that I consider the aforementioned “action” not valid.

Please be advised that I am exercising the duties of County Administrator by contract and State law.

Further, all attendant privileges and rights I hereby declare and retain as provided by State law, including grievance and public hearing, contract, ordinance, and federal law.”

As ABC Columbia News reported Thursday, the Richland Co. Council voted 6 to 5 to terminate his contract following a hotly contested debate on April, 3rd.

In response to Seals’ letter, Councilman Norman Jackson writes, “Mr. Seals,

On April 3, 2018 Richland County Council decided to terminate your services. Chairwoman Dickerson delegated to me Norman Jackson to inform you that your services was terminated. From your email this morning stating that you have not received notice, please accept this as notice that you’re Services with Richland County is terminated immediately and at this point you’re on Administrative leave with pay until further notice.

Thanks.

The Richland Co. Council held a special session Monday.

ABC Columbia News will have a recap of that meeting as soon as possible.