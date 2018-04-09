Funeral Services Monday for Saluda Deputy Who Died in Line of Duty

SALUDA, SC (WOLO) –Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 9 for fallen Saluda County Sheriff’s Deputy, Corporal Dale Hallman.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Hallman will be remembered as a devoted law enforcement officer with five years of service at the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff says Hallman died in the line of duty in a vehicle accident, while responding to a call.

In addition, the Sheriff says Hallman served the citizens of Saluda County as a Lieutenant in the County Fire Service. In 2016, Corporal Hallman was awarded the Medal of Valor for his outstanding service to Saluda County.

Corporal Hallman leaves behind a wife, unborn child, and two beloved step sons.

Visitation will be at Ramey’s Funeral Home on Sunday April 8, 2018 from 4pm-6pm and the service will be held at Saluda Baptist on April 9, 2018 at 11am.