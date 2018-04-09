Gamecocks head to Charleston to face the Citadel

Liam McKay





Columbia, SC — The Gamecocks continue their road stretch this week as they head to Joe Riley Park, home of the Charleston Riverdogs, to take on the Citadel on Tuesday at 7pm.

The game will be Carolina’s fourth road game in a row, dropping two of three games this past weekend at Kentucky. The Gamecocks are now 18-14 (5-7 SEC) on the season.

The Citadel is 12-19 on the year, and are coming off of a home sweep at the hands of Samford. The Gamecocks have a 132-49-1 series advantage heading into Tuesday’s game.

The game will be streamed for free on the SoCon Digital Network, and will air on IMG Gamecock Radio Network.