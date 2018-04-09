Lexington County Officials search for CVS robbery suspect





Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Chief Terrence Green is requesting the help of the community in identifying a male subject who was involved in a robbery over the weekend at the CVS Pharmacy on Sunset Blvd. in Lexington.

On Saturday (4/7) at approximately 9:00 p.m., a male subject entered the CVS Pharmacy store and he walked directly to the pharmacy counter. The male subject told a CVS employee that he wanted a specific pain management narcotic medication. While speaking with the CVS employee, the subject had his left hand in his jacket pocket to appear as if he was holding a weapon. The employee collected an amount of the requested narcotic medication and gave it to the male subject who then walked out of the store.

The subject was described as a white male who was approximately 5’7” in height and with a stocky build. He was dressed in a dark jacket and pants and had his face covered with a hood and mask. The subject was also wearing black gloves. There is no vehicle information to release at this time.

Below is surveillance footage from the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or knows the identity of the male subject involved in this crime, are asked to contact Detective Johnson at 803-358-1557.

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

CALL – 1-888-CRIME-SC.

WEBSITE – www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Click on the “Submit a Tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD – The new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.