Man, 26, identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on I-20





RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The victim of the fatal incident that occurred on I-20 westbound just before 5 a.m. has been identified.

Christian Matthew Frasier, 26, was not wearing his seatbelt when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, struck the concrete lane divider and then overturned, Coroner Gary Watts said.

According to Watts, when Frasier’s vehicle overturned, other vehicles traveling along the stretch of Interstate 20 near mile marker 66 struck his vehicle.

He died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the incident.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.