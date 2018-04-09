Pedestrian Killed While Trying to Cross I-26

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by three cars while crossing I-26 Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9:30pm at the 110 mile marker in Lexington County.

Troopers say the pedestrian was attempting to cross the interstate but was hit by a 2016 Jeep traveling Westbound in the middle lane. Two other cars, a 2017 Hyundaim and 2008 Kia traveling in the same lane, also hit the pedestrian, according to Troopers.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.