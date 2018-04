Pedestrian Struck by 3 Cars Dies

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Troopers with the Highway Patrol say a pedestrian was killed after being hit by three cars while attempting to cross 1- 26 last night.

The crash happened just after 9 near mile marker 110 in Lexington.

Troopers say the pedestrian was attempting to cross the interstate but was hit by a jeep and then hit again by two cars that followed.