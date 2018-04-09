Richland Co. Council Responds to Seals Firing

Richland Co. , SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Council held a specially called meeting Monday afternoon, this after former County Administrator Gerald Seal sent an email to council members disputing being fired last week.

Seals claims he was never told that he was being fired and in fact, learned of his dismissal from news reports.

The County Council responded this morning with this email saying quote” “From your email this morning stating that you have not received notice, please accept this as notice that you’re Services with Richland County is terminated immediately and at this point you’re on Administrative leave with pay until further notice.”