Saluda Deputy Laid To Rest, Law Enforcement Officers Statewide Showed Up To Bid Farewell

SALUDA, SC (WOLO)– Saluda County Sheriff’s Office saluted Cpl. Dale Hallman one last time as they mourn the loss of a brother in blue. Cpl. Dale Hallman (29) died while responding to a call where an armed suspect had run into the woods with a child.

The Saluda community and law enforcement agencies from across the state came to the Saluda Baptist Church to say one final goodbye.

“Packed in there, to say the least,” Sheriff Lee Foster said, from Newberry County.

Officers from Spartanburg County, all the way from Horry county packed the church where family and friends said farewell to the man who considered everyone a friend.

“He always greeted you as a buddy. He always had a little goofy smile on his face, Dale was just Dale. There’s no other way to describe it,” Jacob Starnes said, EMS Director for Saluda.

Hallman’s wife of about a year wiped tears from her eyes as his unpolished, empty boots were walked down the aisle. Words like honor, integrity, duty, and service were used to describe the family man who not only worked for the Sheriff’s Office but also with the Fire service. Hallman earned a Medal of Valor in 2016 for his dedication to service in Saluda.

“It’s very somber but it’s uplifting. The way they planned the service, it’s a tribute to not only his life as a law enforcement officer but also as a Christian in the community. Very, very uplifting,” Foster said.

“Very, very heartwarming and sincere. Very somber,” Starnes said.

Cpl. Hallman’s legacy will live on in Saluda County. Those who knew him say his two stepsons and daughter on the way will carry on Hallman’s spirit. Saluda county’s Sheriff John Perry says his legacy will live on in each of his brothers and sisters, who he was going to protect the night he died.

“Not in it for the pay, not in it for the accolades, they’re just in it for the service and that speaks a lot for a man’s heart,” Foster said.