SC Army National Guard Troops to Deploy

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – About 150 South Carolina Army National Guard troops are preparing to head to Europe this spring.

The troops are based in Hodges in Greenwood County and are part of the 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, which is headquartered in Spartanburg.

They will train in Texas for about a month before they head to Poland for a year.