Midlands leaders to participate in Walk a Mile in Their Shoes program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Will you walk a mile in their shoes?

Thursday, April 12 join the Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands and people from across the state as they come together at the South Carolina State House and walk in heels to rally the community to fight against sexual violence.

Men, women, and children of all ages are invited to participate in the event.

For more information or to register visit https://www.walkamilesc.com/