Warm weather finally on the way for the East Coast





ABC News – This week is getting off to a wintry start but temperatures will be much warmer by Friday.

The East Coast is in for two more days of chilly weather before the major warm-up comes along.

This morning, two areas of low pressure are moving through the Eastern U.S. — one in the north bringing snow to the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, and another one in the Southeast bringing heavy rain to Florida.

Today into this evening, 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible in the Ohio Valley and into the central Appalachian Mountains from Virginia to Pennsylvania. By Tuesday morning, the area of snow will move into the Northeast from Pennsylvania into upstate New York and northern New Jersey, where some areas could see an inch or two of snow.

To the south, heavy rain will continue in northern and central Florida, where 2 t 4 inches of rain are forecast locally as the southern system stalls in the area.

The cold weather will continue for Midwest and the Northeast today, with wind chills in the 20s in New York and in the teens in the New England area.

Another chilly morning is forecast on Tuesday for the Midwest and the Northeast.

But after that, much warmer weather will spread over the entire eastern U.S. from the Rockies to the Atlantic Coast, with temperatures warming into the 70s and even 80s from Chicago to Washington, D.C.

On Friday, D.C. is forecast to see a high of 82 degrees Fahrenheit, while in New York and Chicago, temperatures are expected to hit 73 degrees.