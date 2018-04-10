A’ja Wilson excited to join former teammates in WNBA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — When A’ja Wilson’s name is called Thursday night during the WNBA Draft, she’ll become the fifth current Gamecock in the league.

Wilson, who’s projected to go #1 overall Thursday, will join Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana), Alaina Coates (Chicago), Kaela Davis (Dallas) and Allisha Gray (Dallas).

The senior from Hopkins has played with all four of those WNBA stars and can’t wait to get back on the court, even if it’s against them.

