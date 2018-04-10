A’ja Wilson receives Naismith Award in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A’ja Wilson was presented with the Citizen Naismith Trophy Monday on the plaza in front of Colonial Life Arena.

The trophy presentation will included remarks from University President Harris Pastides, South Carolina Director of Athletics Ray Tanner, Dawn Staley and Wilson, who spoke following the trophy presentation from Atlanta Tipoff Club Executive Director Eric Oberman and Citizen Watch Company Vice President Tami Machado.