Attorney General responds to Norman controversy

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Attorney General Alan Wilson says U.S. Representative Ralph Norman will not face charges for placing a loaded handgun on a table during a campaign event.

In a statement released today, Wilson said the actions of the congressman do not warrant criminal prosecution and should not be pursued further.

State Democrats called for an investigation after Norman placed the 38 caliber pistol on a table at a restaurant in Rock Hill last week.