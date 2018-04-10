Candidates Speak During Gubernatorial Forum

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Equal pay for equal work.

Tuesday morning several candidates in the race for Governor took part in the WREN Institute’s Gubernatorial Candidate forum.

The forum focused on women’s economic empowerment and closing the wage gap between men and women.

organizers say the forum gives voters the opportunity to see where the candidates stand.

Republicans Catherine Templeton and Kevin Bryant as well as Democrats James Smith and Marguerite Willis and American Party Candidate Martin Barry all attended Tuesday’s forum.