Candidates Speak During Gubernatorial Forum

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Equal pay for equal work.

Tuesday morning several candidates in the race for Governor took part in the WREN Institute’s Gubernatorial Candidate forum.

The forum focused on women’s economic empowerment and closing the wage gap between men and women.
organizers say the forum gives voters the opportunity to see where the candidates stand.

Republicans Catherine Templeton and Kevin Bryant as well as Democrats James Smith and Marguerite Willis and  American Party Candidate Martin Barry all attended Tuesday’s forum.

Share

Related

Trump hails championship Alabama football team
Governor Offers to Send Troops to Border
Zuckerberg faces congressional grilling over Faceb...
Selling Energy Drinks To Minors Under 18 Might Bec...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android