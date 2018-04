COMET Bus Route Forum Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Changes are coming to the COMET Bus routes.

The transportation system is holding a series of public meetings on the proposed changes.

Officials say they want to reduce the number of service hours, add more service to the Northeast and restructure routes in the Northwest.

The next forum will be held Tuesday, April 10 at the Eastover Library.

Eastover Library

608 Main St.

Eastover, SC 29204

Tuesday,

April 10

5:30pm – 7pm