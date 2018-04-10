Irmo’s Dustin Johnson, Chapin’s Wesley Bryan in same grouping at RBC Heritage





HARBOUR TOWN S.C. (WOLO) — The tee times and groupings were announced for the 50th Anniversary of the RBC Heritage Tuesday afternoon, and two of Columbia’s own will be grouped together Thursday.

Dutch Fork grads Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan will be in the same group for the Heritage’s first round. The two will tee off with Matt Kuchar at 8:10 a.m.

Here’s a full look at the tee times and groupings.

Johnson comes off another top 10 finish at The Masters, his third-straight, while Bryan missed the cut in Augusta but enters the Heritage as defending champion.