Governor Offers to Send Troops to Border

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some South Carolina members of the National Guard could be headed for border duty.

Governor Henry Mcmaster says he’s offering to send troops to Texas to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the Mexican border.

President Trump called for troops on the border last week.

McMaster says the offer is not political saying instead that it’s more about one state helping another.

Adjutant General Robert Livingston says details will have to be worked out.