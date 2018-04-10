Lexington man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking meth





Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Robert Tyler Geiger, 30, was sentenced today to 15 years for Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Geiger pled guilty instead of going forward with his trial. Evidence in the case established that shortly after midnight on August 20th, 2017, Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Highway 6. Geiger was found to be in possession of an ounce (28 grams) of “ice,” a crystallized form of methamphetamine. A further search of Geiger revealed plastic baggies and a digital scale, both commonly used in the distribution of methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine, in this case, was approximately $3,000.00.

Assistant Solicitor Edgerton remarked, “Methamphetamine presents an ever increasing public health and safety issue for Lexington County. The job these Troopers do isn’t easy, it’s often thankless, and I applaud their continued commitment to ensuring the safety of Lexington County residents.”