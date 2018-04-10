Love, Peace and Hip Hop Kicks off Week of Festivities

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Love, Peace and Hip Hop, a five day Festival is coming back to the Capital City for a series of events.

The annual event is aimed at celebrating musical icons who’ve made a difference in the history of the genre. This year the theme is All Hail the Queens: A tribute to the first ladies of hip hop. But, the event offers much more than just a look back at music, but also women in history who have paved the way for those before them.

Here is a look at some of the events that will take place this week that you can bring your family out to enjoy.

Wednesday April 11th: Hip Hop Bounce Party will take place from 5 to 7pm. the event hosted by EdVenture Children;s Museum will use music and literacy to inspire and motive. Award winning musician and story teller Kobie Da Wiz. Enjoy Dancing, Live music, and bounce houses.

Thursday April 12th: Love, Peace and Hip Hop will team up with Indie Grits for Love, Grits & Hip Hop. The event will feature headliner Deniro Farrar in the Skyline Room at Tapp’s along with NIKOS and FatRat Da Czar and Dance Pop and Indie Rock will be played below in two other venues. You can check this event out from 7pm until 12 Midnight.

Friday April 13th: Join the women’s entrepreneurial panel ” I Wanna Be Down”: Women Claiming Their Space in the Marketplace. Come listen to a panel of guests featuring notable Columbia women who will discuss the challenges of making your way in the workplace in their specific field of business. WREN and Women in Philanthropy is partnering with the organization for this event. This event is free and open to the public. Beginning at 7pm at Tapp’s Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will join the celebration as the City recognizes the rap trio, The Sequence from right here in Columbia. Tickets will cost $20.

Saturday April 14th: Bring the family out to the outdoor concert allowing the community ti come together to enjoy good food, music, crafts, fashion vendors and good company. This daytime block party will be held from 11am until 5pm at the corner of Laurel and Main Downtown Columbia.

Sunday April 15th: End the week of activities on Monticello Road for the Indie Grits for Sunday Dinner while enjoying Blues by Amythst Kiah, Folk Star and Founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Dom Flemons and the jazz and hip hop styling of the Beast out of Durham. The free event will be held next to Hyatt Park from 1pm to 5pm.

For more information feel free to click on the link: https://lovepeacehiphop.com/