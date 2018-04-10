Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles while crossing Interstate: Coroner





LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The victim who was killed while attempting to cross several lanes on I-26WB Sunday has been identified.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Jeffery Ronald Rivers, 56, died at the scene.

Rivers was struck by three vehicles in the middle lane of Interstate 26 near exit 110 around 9:30 p.m. on April 8.

The South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

