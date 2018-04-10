SC GOP Looks at Referendum on Partisan Voter Registration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ South Carolina Republicans are taking a step toward ending the state’s practice of crossover voting during primary elections.

The state GOP on Monday announced it would conduct an advisory referendum during this year’s June primaries asking voters if they feel they should have the option to affiliate with a political party when registering to vote.

South Carolina currently has an open primary system. Voters don’t register by party and can vote in whichever party primary they chose.

State Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said that allowing partisan registration would allow parties to do a better job of engaging people in the political process.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says nine states currently have closed primaries.