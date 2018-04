SC ranks 9th from the bottom for millennials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Experts say millennials make up the largest generation in the US but earn 20 percent less than the baby boomers did at the same age.

Millennials in the Palmetto State aren’t fairing any better according to a recent ranking.

Wallethub.com says South Carolina is the ninth worst state for millennials.

The research found the state had a high unemployment rate for younger people, lower salaries, and kept the most uninsured.