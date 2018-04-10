Solicitor recuses self from congressman gun case

AP,



Rep. Ralph Norman pulls out own gun to make a point about violence
By Annie Grayer, CNN
Updated 8:14 PM ET, Fri April 6, 2018
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., conducts a ceremonial swearing in of Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., in the Capitol on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., conducts a ceremonial swearing in of Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., in the Capitol on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A prosecutor who was asked to file charges against a South Carolina congressman who pulled out his own loaded handgun during a constituent meeting is recusing himself from the case.

Solicitor Kevin Brackett said in a letter released to reporters Monday that he couldn’t take the case because of a “personal friendship” with U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman. He said Attorney General Alan Wilson could pursue it if he “deems it appropriate.”

But Brackett also went on to say that he didn’t think Norman broke any laws when he placed a .38-caliber gun on a table during the meeting last week at a Rock Hill restaurant.

Earlier Monday, South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson asked Brackett to bring a felony charge against Norman for unlawfully presenting a firearm.

Share

Related

SC GOP Looks at Referendum on Partisan Voter Regis...
Richland Co. Council Responds to Seals Firing
President Trump Talks Syria
FBI raids home, offices of Trump’s personal ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android