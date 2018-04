Sumter Police Investigating Fatal Crash





Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter are investigating an accident that left a 29 year old woman dead.

Investigators say just before 8:30 a GMC Yukon was turning left into a business plaza on South Pike West whit it hit a 2003 Buick.

The driver of the Buick, Katina Hunter was taken to Palmetto Health Toumey where she later died.

The driver of the Yukon, Rebecca Whitlock, 21 was not injured.

Police say she was cited for failure to yield the right of way.