USC’s Kenzi Maguire named SEC Player of the Week





COLUMBIA, S.C. — For her performance last week, South Carolina softball’s Kenzi Maguire has been named SEC Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. Maguire posted an impressive .500 batting average in four games to help the Gamecocks to their third SEC series win over a ranked opponent.

Maguire is the third Gamecock to be recognized by the conference office this season after Jana Johns was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 26 and Tiara Duffy was named SEC Player of the Week on March 27. The sophomore is just the 13th Gamecock ever to be named SEC Player of the Week.

This marks just the third time in program history the Gamecocks have had three difference players recognized by the conference office in the same year.

Maguire shined on the week with two 3-for-4 performances, three runs, two RBI and a .500 on-base percentage.

The Gamecocks return to action Wednesday night at Winthrop at 6:00 PM ET. Live stats will be provided on gamecocksonline.com.