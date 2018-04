Wes Bryan helps kick off RBC Heritage week

HARBOUR TOWN (WOLO) — Wes Bryan helped kick off Monday After the Masters at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head.

The former Gamecock became the first South Carolinian to ever win the event last year and hopes to defend his title, but he’ll have to do it against fellow Dutch Fork alum and top-ranked golfer in the world, Dustin Johnson this season.