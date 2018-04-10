Window Manufacturer Expanding Operations in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A window manufacturer is expanding operations in South Carolina.

According to the Governor’s office, J. Geiger Shading, is expanding its existing Charleston County operations with $1.1 million investment. The expansion is expected to 26 new jobs.

According to officials, the company will be moving its offices from downtown Charleston to North Charleston, S.C.

Those interested in joining the J. Geiger Shading team should visit the company’s website at www.jgeigershading.com.

Governor Henry McMaster remarked on the expansion, “We’re always proud to celebrate the success of one of our existing companies in South Carolina. Today, we congratulate J. Geiger Shading for making the decision to expand its Lowcountry operations. This is a milestone for the company, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come.”