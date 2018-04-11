1000 dogs walking in the park adds up to a lot of legs and other true stories of dogs

Palmetto Lifeline's annual K-9 favorite day is planned for Saturday

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- The annual dog lover favorite, Bark to the Park, returns to Finlay Park on Saturday. The event, organized by Palmetto Lifeline, starts with a stroll around the park, followed by a day of music, contests, and conversations – all about dogs – with vendors, experts, and dog lovers.

You can learn more about Bark to the Park and the mission of Palmetto Lifeline HERE.