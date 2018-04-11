Benedict College Inaugural Events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Benedict College is celebrating the upcoming Inauguration of the school’s new president.

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis will be sworn in as the Fourteenth and First Female President on Friday.

The college kicked off a series of events Sunday with a service and family picnic and then held a luncheon Monday and a symposium Tuesday.

On Wednesday a Sprit Showcase day will take place at the Swinton Center.

The new president will be officially sworn in Friday, April 13th at 11 a.m.