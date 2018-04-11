Blowfish to switch name to Pancakes for one game this season





LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. – The Lexington County Blowfish Baseball Club announced today that on Friday, June 8, the Blowfish will become the Lexington County Pancakes when the club takes on the Macon Bacon, the newest team in the Coastal Plain League.

“With the addition of the Savannah Bananas in 2016 and now the Macon Bacon, what a great opportunity to enhance the family fun by creating more “sizzle”. Ladies and Gentlemen, we introduce to you Pancakes Baseball,” said Blowfish co-owner Bill Shanahan. “When the expansion team, the Macon franchise, announced their new name we just thought, ‘Let’s be the Pancakes!’, and it just got out of hand in regards to all the fun we could have with it. One of our USC Interns came up with the slogan of “Batter Up” and it just keeps getting more creative.”

Uniquely different from the Blowfish logo and color palette, the Pancakes logo and uniforms incorporate five colors: Blowfish navy, maroon, strong orange, tan, and luminous vivid amber (yellow). The front of the jersey features “Pancakes” and a syrup-dripping spatula, while the backs will have the slogan “Batter Up” where the player’s name typically is and numbers that are dripping syrup as well. In addition to the CPL logo on the right sleeve, the jersey will feature a special Lexington County Pancakes patch on the left sleeve that also prominently displays the club’s new mascot.

“After hearing that Macon’s new mascot is Kevin Bacon, we needed a mascot for this venture as well and decided on our name, Flip the Pancake,” said Blowfish General Manager Theo Bacot. “Pancakes t-shirts, on sale today, are coming hot off the griddle and we know they will sell like hotcakes!”

The Pancakes adds to the flavorful menu of delicious nicknames becoming more popular in the CPL and in baseball.

“We have witnessed unprecedented growth and success in the last three years,” said Coastal Plain League COO/Commissioner Justin Sellers. “In addition to our player development, we addressed our fan entertainment side and added a shot of adrenaline. From creative themed jerseys to engaging promotions and giveaways to unique and fun team names such as the Savannah Bananas and Macon Bacon; the Coastal Plain League has it all. And now, that fun has extended a step further with our Lexington County Blowfish franchise unveiling a new specialty branding for this summer, as they will play several games as the Lexington County Pancakes. This new logo and uniform look will certainly spark fans’ appetites this summer!”

The Blowfish partnered with Skye Design Studios (www.sdsbranding.com) to develop its Pancakes team identity. SDS is a brand identity and design firm based in the greater New York City area with a satellite location in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. They also created the identity for the 2018 CPL All-Star Game, to be hosted by the Blowfish this July.

“Summer collegiate baseball should be fun and memorable, for both the players and the fans,” stated Skye Dillon. “The Pancakes identity is the perfect example of that mindset. When Bill approached us to expand the Blowfish brand by introducing a uniform centered around this popular breakfast theme, we couldn’t have been more excited to help bring his vision to life.”