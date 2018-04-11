Cobbs Hill Man Died of Natural causes, Autopsy shows

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, an autopsy to determine the cause of death of a man who was suspected of being beaten while picking up his newspaper in the Cobbs Hill Subdivision, was conducted on April 3.

The autopsy concluded that the death was natural, says the coroner. Through extensive examination and investigation, the external injuries were determined to have been nonfatal and most likely sustained when he collapsed onto his driveway as a result of the natural disease process, according to the Coroner.

Coroner Fisher says the office will not be releasing the decedent’s identity in consideration of his family’s wishes and because his death was not the result of unnatural circumstances.