Daylight Saving Time Debate at State House

AP,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Fall back or spring forward, that’s the decision some South Carolina lawmakers want to leave in the hands of their voters.
Members of a House subcommittee question Wednesday whether the Palmetto State should continue adjusting their clocks twice a year to observe daylight saving time.
The bill calls for an advisory referendum which would be added to the ballots asking voters if they want to do away with the current time changing model.
The bill’s sponsor, Myrtle Beach Rep. Alan Clemmons, says he thinks the committee can pass a bill or resolution for Congress to observe the wishes of South Carolinians.
South Carolina is not the only state considering the time sensitive issue. Florida has approved a measure to keep Daylight Savings Time all year.

Share

Related

Parents of Teen Who Died From Drinking Energy Drin...
ABC Columbia News Update
Cobbs Hill Man Died of Natural causes, Autopsy sho...
State Announces Take-Over of School District

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android