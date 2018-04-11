Dead baby found in suitcase next to New Jersey train tracks

ABC News,

An infant was found dead in a suitcase near train tracks in Jersey City, New Jersey, this afternoon, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The baby was discovered at about 1:15 p.m. under an overpass by the PATH trains near the Journal Square station, the official said. The suitcase was just off the train tracks, said a spokesman for the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

PHOTO: The Journal Square train yard with a PATH train entering the station pictured in this undated photo in Jersey City.flickr Editorial/Getty Images
The Journal Square train yard with a PATH train entering the station pictured in this undated photo in Jersey City.

Jersey City is just a few miles away from lower Manhattan.

Hudson County prosecutors and Port Authority Police are investigating, the spokesman said.

An autopsy will be conducted.

