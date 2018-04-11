Downpours are Happening More Often

John Farley,


If you’ve been thinking that episodes of heavy rain are happening more frequently, you’re right. This chart shows the increase in frequency of downpours from 1958 to 2016.

As the earth warm, more water water evaporates into the air. For every 1°F of warming, the atmosphere can hold about 4% more moisture. That moisture is resulting in heavier downpours. Here’s the full article. http://www.climatecentral.org/gallery/maps/more-downpours-increase-in-heaviest-precip-events

