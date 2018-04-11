Dreher’s TJ Brown commits to Newberry





NEWBERRY – Newberry men’s basketball coach Dave Davis announced the signing of TJ Brown as his first commitment to the 2018-19 class.

The 6-5 guard from Columbia, S.C. garnered several honors including All-Region Team during his junior and senior season, All-Midland’s Team in his final year, and competing in the Capital City Senior All-Star game. During his time at Dreher HS, Brown recorded outstanding games of 27 points and 6 rebounds versus Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 25 points and 6 rebounds against Dutch Fork, and a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds versus Lugoff-Elgin.

“As a player TJ wants to the best on the court at any given time,” said Dreher head coach Steven Moore. “As a person he is humble and caring and wants to assist others with whatever they might need. TJ works hard and plays hard and we are going to miss him. We are excited to see what the future holds as the possibilities for TJ are endless. “

Brown joins AJ Sales , who redshirted at Newberry this year after playing at Riverside High School and Caldwell CC, as players who will immediately impact the 2018-19 roster.

“TJ is an incredible athlete on the level of Xavier Holmes who started four years for us,” said Davis. I believe TJ’s best basketball is ahead of him and if he comes in and works like he can, he will be a special player.”