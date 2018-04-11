Driver Shot During Florence Stop Charged

Florence, SC (WOLO) — A man shot by a State Constable during a stop in Florence may have more to nurse than his wound. According to Florence Police, the driver has now been charged with traffic violations.

Florence Police say Brandon Fludd turned himself into authorities Tuesday. Investigators say he’s charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to stop for police, and malicious injury to property.

Authorities say on March 24th, a Constable was caught on camera shooting Fludd after he drove off from a traffic stop. The State Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the incident.