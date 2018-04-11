Fireflies to host Capital City Baseball Classic April 23





COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, April 23 the Columbia Fireflies will host the Inaugural Capital City Baseball Classic at Spirit Communications Park. The Benedict College Tigers and the Claflin University Panthers are set to play in the game. Both schools are two of South Carolina’s top Historically Black Colleges and Universities and will be great representatives in a game meant to celebrate the history of baseball in Columbia.

“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to host both Benedict College and Claflin University in our Inaugural Capital City Baseball Classic,” said Fireflies president John Katz. “Columbia and the Midlands’ baseball tradition is rich, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our region’s heritage, history and HBCUs.”

First pitch for the game is set for 6:00 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. Parking is free for the event. Tickets for the game are just $6 and are now available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, at the Fireflies Box Office or over the phone at 803-726-HITS. Benedict College and Claflin University students can get in free by showing their school ID at the Fireflies Box Office. A Benedict College shuttle will be running to transport students between campus and Spirit Communications Park. Concessions will be open during the game.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Inaugural Capital City Baseball Classic. The players are excited and we are looking forward to putting on a good show in front of a big crowd. We especially want to thank the Columbia Fireflies for this opportunity,” said Benedict head baseball coach Selwyn Young.

Prior to the start of the game, Benedict College will be recognizing their senior players as well as members of their Baseball Hall of Fame.

Individual game tickets for the entire 2018 season are now on sale and can be purchased at the Fireflies box office, over the phone at 803-726-HITS, or online atFirefliesTickets.com.

Season ticket packages are available for the 2018 season. Reserve your seats by calling the Fireflies box office at 803-726-HITS or visiting ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information. 2017 season ticket members can renew their package by contacting their ticket account manager or by calling the ticket office. Plans start as low as $99.

Tickets for the University of South Carolina vs. College of Charleston baseball game on Wednesday, May 9 are available for sale. Tickets can be purchased at the Fireflies box office, online at FirefliesTickets.com or over the phone at 803-726-HITS.

Information from a press release was used in the writing of this article.