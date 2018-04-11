Former Gamecock guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore transfers to West Virginia





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia women’s basketball coach Mike Carey announced Wednesday that point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore will join the Mountaineers for the 2018-19 season.

Cuevas-Moore comes to Morgantown from the University of South Carolina, where she was the starting point guard for the 2017 National Champion Gamecocks. The Bronx, New York, native set an NCAA Tournament record with 12 steals in six games to help the Gamecocks claim the national title.

“Bianca is an impact player,” Carey said. “She’s someone that we initially recruited, so we saw her play a lot in high school. I’m very excited for what she brings to our team at both the one and the two. We’ve made two great additions to our program today.”

In 107 career games at South Carolina, the 5-foot-6 Cuevas-Moore tallied 737 points, 194 assists and 148 steals. She sat out the 2017-18 season.

Prior to her arrival in Columbia, Cuevas-Moore was a 2014 McDonald’s All-American and departed Nazareth Regional High as the No. 35 overall player and the seventh-ranked point guard in her recruiting class. She scored over 2,000 points in her career, putting up 50 in the state semifinals to lead Nazareth to the 2014 state title game. Cuevas-Moore was a first-team all-state honoree in 2014 by the New York State Sportswriters Association and USA Today, and twice garnered second-team honors. Additionally, she was named the New York AA Co-Player of the Year and Daily News Brooklyn Player of the Year. Cuevas-Moore also spent four seasons with the Lady Kingsmen under the direction of Ron Kelly and the late Robert “Apache” Paschall.

Cuevas-Moore is projected to complete her degree at USC this spring and is expected to be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer. She is the second former McDonald’s All-American to join the program on Wednesday, as De’Janae Boykin will transfer from Penn State. Additionally, for 2018-19, the Mountaineers return Tynice Martin , who missed last season due to injury and add Kysre Gondrezick , who sat out due to NCAA transfer rules.