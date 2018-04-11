Love, Peace and Hip Hop Festival Kicks Off Wednesday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Love, Peace and Hip Hop Festival kicks off Wednesday.

The five day, annual, event is aimed at celebrating musical icons who’ve made a difference in the history of the genre.

Wednesday April 11th: Hip Hop Bounce Party will take place from 5 to 7pm. the event hosted by EdVenture Children’s Museum will use music and literacy to inspire and motivate. Award winning musician and story teller Kobie Da Wiz. Enjoy Dancing, Live music, and bounce houses.

 

Image courtesy: release from Love,  Peace and Hip Hop

