No. 11 Gamecocks hit the road for Winthrop

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks (No. 11/12) hit the road for a four-game road trip starting Wednesday in Rock Hill, S.C., to face Winthrop at 6:00 PM ET . Following that game, the Gamecocks will close the week at No. 6 Florida in a battle between two top-3 SEC teams. Carolina comes into the week with an impressive 33-7 record, including an 8-4 mark in SEC play. Carolina earned win No. 33 on the year Sunday to take the series over No. 20 Arkansas. Carolina is set to be on TV for the 23rd-25th time this season with the Florida series. South Carolina’s opponents for the week came in with a combined 49-26 record. The series against Florida will be the 16th-18th time Carolina will face a ranked opponent. This will be the first time in the last four times this year the Gamecocks will not be the higher ranked team in a ranked game.