No Discussion on SC Assault Weapon Ban





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The South Carolina legislative session has come and gone without any meaningful conversation on gun control.

The constitutional laws subcommittee was scheduled to take up Rep. Wendy Brawley’s proposal to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and bump stocks, but due to time constraints it was never brought up.

The Richland Co. Democrat says she is disappointed but not discouraged.

By contrast, three republicans introduced a bill that would allow the state to consider secession should the federal government move to confiscate legally purchased firearms.