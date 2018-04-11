State Announces Take-Over of School District





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Superintendent Molly Spearman Wednesday declared a state of emergency in Williamsburg Co.

Wednesday afternoon Spearman announced the state is taking over the Williamsburg Co. School District due to financial mismanagement, systemic programmatic issues, and poor student academic performance.

Spearman says the failings of the district are a disservice to the children.

Spearman says she will be meeting regularly with parents, teachers, and community leaders as the takeover process moves forward.