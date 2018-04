Summer gas prices expected to be higher than 2017

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – If you’re planning any trips this summer you might want to plan on spending more in gas.

Consumer experts say gas prices will be 14% higher than last summer.

The price is rising due to the increase in global oil prices.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas currently stands at $2.66.

Those numbers are even higher along the west coast.